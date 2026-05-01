Crawfish Festival brings visitors from far and wide to Breaux Bridge businesses

BREAUX BRIDGE — The Crawfish Festival is drawing crowds to Breaux Bridge, and local business owners say they are ready.

Chad Broussard, owner of The Boiling Spot, and his son, Sage Broussard, say they are looking forward to the influx of visitors the festival brings each year.

"Looking forward to family and friends that we don't get to see ordinarily," Chad Broussard said.

Sage Broussard said he is also excited about the new faces the festival attracts.

"All the new people that's coming out here," Sage Broussard said.

With The Boiling Spot located close to the festival grounds, Chad Broussard says he sees visitors from across the country and beyond.

"A lot of tourists, a lot of visitors from out of town. Texas, Louisiana, you know, far and wide. France, Oklahoma, everybody's just looking for crawfish," Broussard said.

That surge in visitors translates directly to business, though Broussard notes the weather also plays a role.

"It's a real sales boost for this weekend, pending good weather. You know, good weather is always a key factor in the success," he said. "But, I mean, they come from far and wide for a crawfish."

Heavy rain canceled Friday night's festivities, but Broussard is optimistic about the rest of the weekend.

"I mean, Saturday it looks like it's going to be a great day. Looks like it's going to be a little cool. So, I mean, the weather is going to be perfect for— you know, perfect time to be outside and go enjoy festival," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.