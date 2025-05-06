Community Rallies After Dance Team Robbed Before Crawfish Parade

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A local dance team that was scheduled to perform at the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival this past weekend is now recovering from a major setback. Mike’s Gents and Ladies of Elegance School of Dance had all of their performance equipment stolen just hours before they were set to join Sunday’s parade.

Michael Barber, the team’s founder, says the group discovered the theft when they arrived at their storage unit to collect their gear. Everything was gone—speakers, sound equipment, and banner—leaving the team without the tools they needed to perform. Thanks to a last-minute show of support, they managed to stay in the parade lineup.

“We had good people from the community that came in and stepped up with the help of the Crawfish Association, and they set up the parade to where we could get behind people with a float with music—and that's how we did it,” said Barber.

He recalled the moment he realized everything was gone. “At first I was shocked, I was stunned. And then when it started hitting and the reality started setting in, parents started calling me because they saw I wasn't at the line-up yet, and I told them our equipment had been stolen”.

The theft has led the team to cancel all upcoming performances while they regroup.. Despite the setback, Barber said the team’s spirit remains strong.

“We're gonna keep going, we're not gonna stop—we're gonna keep going, ’cause I teach my kids to be fighters, not quitters. So we're gonna find a way to fundraise and keep going,” he said.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is currently investigating the theft.

Barner says the incident has not only impacted a community program but also served as a wake-up call for other locals who store equipment in off-site units. For now, the team is relying on community support to help them bounce back and get back to performing.