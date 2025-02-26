Community Honors Shentell Brown at Vigil in Evangeline Oak Park

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A vigil was held at Evangeline Oak Park to honor the late Shentell Brown, a former Assistant District Attorney, described by many as a light and inspiration in the community. The event brought together friends, family, and local residents to celebrate her life and legacy.

Kelli Cantu, PR and Training Advocate with Chez Hope, spoke on Brown’s character. She says, “She was ready to take action, she was ready to meet people where they were to help them in whatever situation they may have been in.”

During her time as an Assistant District Attorney with the 16th Judicial District Court, Brown dedicated much of her career to the Juvenile Non-Support Division. In this role, she worked to help children avoid a life of crime and collaborated with the Coordinated Community Response Team at Chez Hope, a local family violence crisis center.

“She was one of the first people to jump on board and try to help in whatever way she could.” Cantu says. Despite her death on February 9th in what police believe to be a murder-suicide, Cantu emphasized the importance of ensuring the vigil served as a celebration of Brown's life and contributions.

Maggie Simar, a friend of Brown and Family Court Hearing Officer with the 16th Judicial Court in St. Martin Parish, reflected on the joy Brown brought to those around her. She stated, “This was really a celebration and she deserves that; she was a vivacious and very happy person, and she would have wanted celebration.” Simar also shared a personal memory of her relationship with Brown, noting the strength of their bond: “She loved her family and that’s what I will forever remember about her, it's how we bonded. To have a teammate like that was very special.”

José Alexander, another friend of Brown, attended the vigil and expressed how much support the community showed. He remarked, “To come out and see this kind of support shows what kind of person Shentell was.”

The vigil, hosted by Chez Hope, was held with a purple theme, a tribute to Brown’s favorite color, as shared by her family. The event was not just for close friends and family, but also attracted members of the community who wanted to pay their respects. Carlotta Eaglen, who did not know Brown personally, attended the vigil to show her support, saying, “I’m showing my love right now, just by showing my face… even though I didn’t know her, I know her in the spirit.”

As the evening progressed, José Alexander shared how difficult it was to summarize Brown’s impact in just a few words, stating, “There’s just so many things I could say about her, there's just not enough time.”

The vigil was not just a moment of remembrance but a commitment to keeping her memory and spirit alive. As people gathered to honor Shentell Brown, they expressed their hope to continue celebrating her legacy for years to come.