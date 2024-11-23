Celebrating Creativity: Maison Stephanie’s Fifth Annual Festival Des Arts

ST. MARTIN PARISH — What began as a way to connect artists and shoppers during the pandemic has grown into a tradition at Maison Stephanie. The Fifth Annual Festival des Arts, set to take place this weekend, highlights the vibrant talent of local artists and invites the community to experience their work in a dynamic, in-person setting.

Dusty Reed, a mixed media artist featured in this year's festival, reflects on the event's evolution over the years, "It started small and then progressively, over the years, it added on and added on," he says. "Now it's just this group of artists who all know each other, respect each other, work in different mediums, and are all professional about what we do."

The Festival des Arts not only serves as a platform for established artists like Reed, but also attracts art collectors eager to discover new pieces.

Susan Morgan, an art enthusiast and collector, shares her enthusiasm for the event: "I love art, especially paintings and pottery. This year, there are so many artists, including some of my favorites from other areas. It's a fantastic opportunity to find something unique to add to my collection."

Ken Douet, event organizer and owner of Maison Stephanie, notes the significance of bringing together more than 30 local artists. "Some of these artists have galleries where they show their work, but having a gathering where people can see their pieces in person is really special," Douet explains. "You need to experience art live to fully appreciate its beauty."

Among the participating artists is Susan Chiquelin, a ceramist who says that while she no longer participates in art shows as frequently as she once did, the Festival des Arts remains a top priority.

"I chose this one because of the location, the friendships, the hospitality, and the vendor community," Chiquelin says. "I’ve become friends with many of these vendors, and it's a wonderful environment to be part of."

For first-time vendor Stacey Scarce, the event offers an opportunity to connect with the community and promote the value of original art. "I’ve been telling people, 'Y'all need to come out here,'" Scarce says. "It’s a great time to buy art as a Christmas gift or even just to enjoy at home during Thanksgiving."

The festival will run from 9am to 4pm both Saturday and Sunday at Maison Stephanie in Arnaudville.