Cecilia's Reaction to Bulldogs' State Championship Victory After 29 Years

ST. MARTIN PARISH — For the first time since 1995, the Bulldogs secured the title of state champions in Friday’s game against Franklinton.Throughout the Cecilia community, some residents celebrate the team’s triumph.

Local resident Kevin Guidry, a long-time Bulldogs fan, expressed his excitement over the win, he was mostly just glad to see them make it to the championship. "Oh, I like the Bulldogs, I was happy they won, I’m just glad they went," said Guidry.

The victory marked the Bulldog's return to the state championship after a loss in the previous year. According to Cecilia High School alum Jenna Angelle, last year’s setback only served as motivation for the team. "I’m really happy for them, they worked very hard for this, and last year they didn’t get it, but this year they did," Angelle says.

In support of the team, many areas of Cecilia were decorated in the school’s green and gold colors. Local Piggly Wiggly employee Angelle Seaux shared how her connection with some of the players deepened her support for the team, "I met a lot of the football players throughout the store, and they were awesome. They were ready for this fight. It’s awesome that they won," Seaux explained.

Abby Lasseigne, a local resident and former teacher at Cecilia High School, expressed her pride in the Bulldogs’ victory. Lasseigne says she felt a personal connection that kept her invested in the game. "I’m actually super excited for them. I actually taught at Cecilia High School for three years, so some of those seniors and juniors were there when I taught there. I was super invested and happy for them," she said.

Guidry, who watched the game at home, couldn’t contain his excitement throughout the match. "Awe, I was ready to go! I was ready to go, man," Guidry recalled. When asked if he had anything else to add, he enthusiastically shouted, "Just wanna say, go Bulldogs! Woo!"

Although the Bulldogs secured a narrow 35-32 victory, Lasseigne emphasized that regardless of the outcome, her support for the team would remain the same. "We will always support them, win or lose, but it’s a lot better when they win,” She concluded.