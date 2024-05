Because of the extensive damage caused by a suspected tornado in the Henderson area, all Cecilia area schools (Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High, and Cecilia High School) will be closed on May 14, 2024, parish officials say.

All essential personnel (administrators and custodians) should report to work.

Graduation practice for Cecilia High School will take place at 12:00 PM at Cecilia High School.