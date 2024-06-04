Cecilia Piggly Wiggly serves plate lunches to storm victims

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Cecilia Piggly Wiggly owner Dayne Green made plates of chicken spaghetti to hand out to storm victims in St. Martin Parish.

“We got here about 11:15 a.m. and we were out for 11:45 a.m.,” Green said.

“We served 400 plates and sorry we had to turn down people. A lot more people in line than we expected.”

Cars lined Henderson Highway, with some even directing traffic. Green said he wanted to help those in Henderson who support his store.

“A lot of people from Henderson shop with us, and we’re all tight-knit,” Green said.

“Everybody knows everybody around here. Henderson ain’t far from Cecilia.”

Green began cooking at 6 a.m. this morning. He said it’s important to lend a helping hand during unforeseen times.

“It means a lot,” Green said.

“Everybody needs to get together with their community and give out, do a helping hand you know? That goes a long ways.”

He said wasn’t expecting such a turnout.

“I was very surprised,” Green said.

“It’s been two weeks and I guess the people are still in a lot of need you know?”

Town of Henderson Council Member Nita Berard was volunteering alongside Georgie Blanchard who helped coordinate the event.

Berard has volunteered at three food benefits in Henderson over the past two weeks.

“It’s been rough,” Berard said.

“But it could've been worse. I lived here all my life, born and raised in Henderson. But it's gonna get there. We’re cleaning up, but it was rough to see some of the homes and seeing what the people are going through.”

Berarard was showing her support for the community she calls a family.

“It’s a very close-knit community,” Berard said.

“We’re all family I guess you could say, but we showed up. And I had at least 10 volunteers they came and gave their time to serve.”

