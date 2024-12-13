Cecilia High School Community Cheers on Bulldogs Ahead of State Championship Game

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the Cecilia Bulldogs prepare for the state championships against Franklinton High, Cecilia High School celebrated the team with a parade send-off. The event, which brought together students, faculty, and local residents, served as a show of support for the Bulldogs as they prepared for their game at the Superdome.

Sadie Fruge, a cheerleader at Cecilia High, expressed how much the team deserved the recognition and support. “They’ve worked their butts off and they really deserve it, so to see our community come together and really support them and get behind those boys is just awesome for them,” she said.

Tamicka Journet-Garden, whose son was set to play in the championship game, says the community’s support is powerful. “I feel like the love and support that everybody’s bringing here today should be encouraging enough for them to be fired up to come back with the ring,” she said, referring to the championship title.

Should the Bulldogs secure a victory at the Superdome, it would mark the team’s first state championship win since 1995. For many, this milestone represents years of hard work and dedication. Fruge believes the team has what it takes to succeed, “They worked really hard all season and the hard work is gonna pay off tonight.”

Jessica Noel Solari, the mother of quarterback for the Bulldogs, Diesel Solari, shared that the parade was just another example of the Cecilia community’s support for its students. “I wasn’t surprised. Like I said, the community always stuck together for any event, whether it’s football, volleyball, whatever it is. The community always sticks together,” she explained.

With the community’s energy and enthusiasm behind them, Garden expressed confidence that the Bulldogs were ready for the challenge. “I feel like they’re ready, the coaches helped them to be ready, and I feel like they just gotta get on the field and do the work”.

