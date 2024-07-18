Breaux Bridge thieves target three homes under construction

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Perna Group, a construction company, received an alert on one of their surveillance cameras at Lisa and Jeff Babin’s home under construction.

"We had the vehicle pull up in the driveway,” PERNA Group Vice President Codi Dodge said.

“It pulled up stayed for a while and then left.”

Dodge said nearly $4,000 worth of items were stolen.

"We had all of our shingles delivered, we had 4 pallets of shingles and at 3 o'clock in the morning two pallets of our shingles were stolen,” Dodge said.

In less than 10 minutes the thieves went to Shayla Clues' home also under construction, but their attempt at a robbery failed.

Clues told me one of the thieves saw the camera up in her home and took it down, while another camera captured it all.

She said she called St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and arrived shortly after.

Clues said this situation left her and her husband “really stressed and disappointed,” and said it was a violation of the space that they're building for her family.

Dodge has been communicating with Breaux Bridge Police and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and said there was a third robbery. He believes they are all connected.

"The same vehicle that was noticed on the surveillance here was the same vehicle that was noticed on surveillance at her home as well,” Dodge said.

Breaux Bridge Police Sergeant Jeremy Cortez said this isn't uncommon for homes under construction to be robbed, and in the past copper has been stolen.

So what do these thieves do with the items?

“They sometimes try to sell them on the marketplace, on Craigslist, or sometimes they'll show up on a job site where another contractor is working under the radar and they'll sell them discount material at discount prices,” Dodge said.

Dodge said the sheriff's office is acting quickly.

"I spoke with Officer Williams this morning he said that once they obtain the video they're gonna prepare warrants for these individuals,” Dodge said.

