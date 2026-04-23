Breaux Bridge shooting under investigation after one death, two injuries

ST. MARTIN PARISH — One person was killed and two others were injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in Breaux Bridge, according to police.

Breaux Bridge Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Valsin Street, where three people were struck by gunfire. One of the victims later died from their injuries, while two others were transported to hospitals for treatment. Officials have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting.

Family members of the victim say the person who died was 16 years old.

Neighbors in the area say they heard multiple gunshots during the early morning hours and described being shaken by the violence near their homes.

Breaux Bridge Police say a suspect has not yet been identified as of Thursday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing.

While on scene, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Buz LeBlanc declined an on-camera interview but confirmed the victim who died was a juvenile. He also said he could not yet confirm the condition of the two surviving victims, noting that one is being treated in Lafayette and the other in Baton Rouge.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186