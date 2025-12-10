Breaux Bridge prepares for sixth annual Christmas Art Walk

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Breaux Bridge is preparing to welcome more than 70 artists to its sixth annual Christmas Art Walk, bringing a lively mix of local talent, holiday vendors, and family activities to the city’s downtown. The event runs Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving visitors a chance to explore handmade art, shop for Christmas gifts, and take photos with Santa as he makes his way through the crowd.

Kelly Guidry says the art walk has grown well beyond its early beginnings. His wife, Robin Guidry, created the event six years ago and continues to organize it while also running the Pink Alligator Gallery on Main Street. Kelly works alongside her each year, serving as a go-to helper for vendors, assisting with logistics, and showcasing his own artwork. The pair has shaped the art walk into a holiday staple that draws residents, first-time visitors, and new artists eager to share their work.

“It’s a really fun family friendly event that we have. We close off the block between Main Street and Washington, so it’s one block of downtown Breaux Bridge. You see new work, you see up-and-coming people that are just kind of discovering their creativity and they’re excited to show it” He says.

Kelly says the purpose of the event goes beyond selling art. He sees it as a chance to highlight creative voices across the region, support small businesses, and give families a welcoming place to experience the start of the holiday season. He hopes this year’s walk continues to strengthen the sense of community that has helped the event grow year after year.