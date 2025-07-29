Breaux Bridge plans major Mill Street extension to connect with Champagne Boulevard

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Breaux Bridge city officials are moving ahead with a $10.5 million project to extend Mill Street east to Champagne Boulevard. The extension aims to improve traffic flow and open new areas for commercial and residential development.

Mayor Ricky Calais said the project “would provide access in allowing that area to be developed both commercially and residentially—and that’s very good when you have development within your community’s current footprint.”

He added, “This will provide for allowing business to be constructed along the two streets, and then obviously back into the properties—residential development—and we’re currently working on how to allow that to happen.”

The idea has been on the city’s radar since 2008 when Calais served on the city council and helped develop Breaux Bridge’s master plan. He said the plan included extending Mill Street and Champagne Boulevard to intersect.

Engineering and design work began about a year ago but was delayed due to challenges gaining access to some properties for surveying and environmental studies. Those phases are now expected to finish by March 2026, with the bidding process to start shortly after.

Pam Guidry, a longtime resident, supports the project. She said, “We were just a one-main-street town, practically. Reese Street was just one road. Look at us now—we’re four lanes!”

Some residents expressed hope that the new extension would help them access unincorporated areas more easily. One said, “When it was brought to my attention—yeah, there’s a lot of unincorporated areas. If they could get to them, it would be nice. A lot of stuff, we have to go to Lafayette for.”

The project will include a roundabout at the intersection, new turning lanes on Reese Street, and updated water and sewer lines along the corridor. Additional turning lanes are planned to improve traffic flow at key points.

Funding for the project comes from a state economic development fund with support from the governor’s office.

Mayor Calais said, “We’re optimistic this extension project will be a key step in shaping the future of Breaux Bridge.”

