Breaux Bridge man found guilty of murder and attempted murder in November 2020 shooting incident

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Nathan Simon was found guilty on all charges related to a deadly shooting incident in November 2020.

The jury trial concluded with Simon being convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of November 9, 2020, Simon forcibly entered his in-laws' home where his wife, Jennifer Simon, and their children had moved.

Armed with a firearm, Simon threatened Jennifer and shot her in the hip. When her mother, Roxanne Hawthorne, responded to Jennifer's screams, Simon shot her once. Jennifer’s stepfather, Charles Young, was also shot twice when he attempted to intervene.

Hawthorne succumbed to her injuries, while Jennifer and Young were admitted to the hospital but survived. Both testified against Simon during the trial.

At the time of the incident, Simon had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse, aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Simon was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Hawthorne and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the injuries inflicted on Jennifer and Young.

The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The penalty for attempted first-degree murder ranges from 10 to 50 years at hard labor, also without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.