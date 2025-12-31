Breaux Bridge fire chief shares fire safety reminders heading into new year

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the new year begins, fire officials in Breaux Bridge are urging residents to pay closer attention to everyday habits at home that can increase the risk of fires, especially during colder weather when heaters and indoor appliances are used more frequently.

Breaux Bridge Fire Chief LeBlanc said many of the calls his department responds to involve preventable situations tied to heating and fire safety practices inside the home. “Remember to keep those space heaters away from anything that can burn; whatever you can do try not to use a stove to do the heating inside the home and remember to have smoke detectors that work in the home,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc encouraged residents to take advantage of a statewide home safety program. “The state fire marshal has a project called Operation save a life, they have free smoke detectors, every home can get up to 2,” LeBlanc said. Residents can reach out to their local fire department for details and installation assistance.

The fire chief also reminded residents to take extra precautions when celebrating with fireworks, particularly around the new year. He said fireworks should always be used with adult supervision and thoroughly soaked with water before being thrown away to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

Fire officials say taking a few extra moments to think about safety — from heater placement to proper disposal of fireworks — can help families start the new year without an emergency call.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.