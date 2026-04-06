Breaux Bridge family celebrates Easter with egg hunt, birthdays and togetherness

ST. MARTIN PARISH — BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — For one family in Breaux Bridge, Easter Sunday was filled with laughter, colorful eggs and plenty of sweet celebrations.

The Cormier family gathered with friends and loved ones to enjoy a festive afternoon, complete with a backyard Easter egg hunt and birthday celebrations for some of the children.

Eggs were hidden all across the yard — tucked inside shoes, placed behind footballs and even set on top of a trampoline — creating the perfect challenge for eager kids ready to hunt.

“This is the first year we did our little Easter egg hunt,” said Trey Cormier.

It didn’t take long for the excitement to kick in. Children raced across the yard, baskets in hand, determined to collect as many eggs as possible.

“I got 22 eggs!” one child shouted.

For the Cormier family, the celebration was about more than just the hunt — it was about spending quality time together.

“It gets everyone together, it gets the family together,” Cormier said.

Laughter filled the yard as parents cheered on their children, with some even joining in on the fun.

In addition to celebrating Easter, the family also marked a few birthdays, making the day even more special.

From hidden eggs to shared smiles, the afternoon served as a reminder of what the holiday is all about — family, joy and togetherness.

