Breaux Bridge Elementary grows connections from classroom to cafeteria with Farm to School visit

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A statewide effort to connect students with local food made a stop in St. Martin Parish Thursday.

The Louisiana Farm to School Institute visited Breaux Bridge Elementary, where students are learning how what they eat is grown — and how those lessons reach from the garden to the classroom and the lunch line.

Teachers and staff have built a schoolwide approach that brings farm-to-table ideas into everyday lessons. Students are tending gardens, trying new foods, and learning more about where their meals come from.

The visit also marked the school’s progress as part of the 2025–2026 Louisiana Farm to School Institute cohort. The program helps schools across the state expand access to fresh, local foods and create hands-on learning opportunities tied to agriculture.

Partners from the LSU AgCenter and Immense Networks joined school leaders Thursday to highlight how the program is growing in Acadiana classrooms.

The Louisiana Farm to School Institute is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Louisiana Department of Education, and the LSU AgCenter’s Seeds to Success Program.