Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Warms Up with Family Night Fair

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The scent of seasoned crawfish, the sound of zydeco music, and the laughter of families filled the air Wednesday evening as the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival began its two-day Family Night preview. The festivities mark the unofficial start of one of Louisiana’s most celebrated cultural events, drawing locals and international visitors alike to the heart of Cajun Country.

The Family Night Fair, which runs through Thursday, offers early festivalgoers a chance to enjoy rides, games, and local food ahead of Friday’s official kickoff of the full Crawfish Festival. Organizers expect thousands to attend over the weekend, eager to immerse themselves in the music, food, and heritage that define the region.

Megan Buckner, owner of Crazy 'Bout Crawfish and a longtime festival sponsor, said the event gives out-of-town guests a firsthand look at what makes Breaux Bridge unique. “They wanna experience the good food and the good music and all the arts and crafts that are out there,” Buckner said. “It’s a really good way to show them our culture and our heritage and all the Cajun experiences that you’d wanna come for if you’re out of the country.”

With a full lineup that includes live zydeco, crawfish eating contests, and even crawfish races, the weekend is a vibrant celebration of Cajun life. Buckner emphasized that the festival offers more than just entertainment; it brings people together. “It brings in all the tourists, everybody from the inner state, all the locals—they come out, they support… this is the weekend where we get a lot of people in,” she said.

Local food vendors, including Bayou Cabins, are also preparing to meet the crowd’s appetite. Owner Rocky Sonnier shared some of the festival favorites that will be on the menu: “We have crawfish étouffée, crawfish dogs, smoked boudin, and the seafood jambalaya with crawfish and shrimp.”

Beyond food, the festival offers a stage for Cajun traditions to shine. Dance instructors Lou and Cal Courville, who have been teaching festivalgoers for about 15 years, said the joy of the event lies in sharing their passion. “I love to dance to Cajun music and I love to see other people start it also,” said Lou Courville. “It’s always so nice and they are always so appreciative when we work with them.”

The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival officially opens Friday and runs through Sunday. While Family Night provides a taste of what’s to come, the full weekend promises a deep dive into Louisiana’s rich Cajun culture.

