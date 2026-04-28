Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival preps continue as weather remains a factor

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Preparations for the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival are already underway as crews work to bring together one of St. Martin Parish’s largest annual events.

“The setup has been off to a good start," said Mark Bernard, president of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Association. "We actually began Friday, and we’ve been working throughout the evening and the day. It’s all falling in place. It's one huge puzzle that you got to put the right pieces in the right place at the right time.”

Bernard described the effort as a coordinated process that requires timing and organization across multiple parts of the festival grounds.

“People love crawfish. I haven't met anybody that didn’t like crawfish. I met a few people that’s allergic to it, but that's unfortunate for them. But everyone loves it,” Bernard said.

While crawfish and live music remain the focus, Bernard said planning also includes flexibility depending on conditions heading into the weekend.

“I’ll say two things on that: the show will go on — rain or shine. But if you know Louisiana weather, you know it's going to change, so let's not worry about that rain because I think we’re going to miss it,” Bernard said.

Bernard said the festival layout includes areas designed to keep guests comfortable throughout the event.

“We have some areas that people can still be undercover and still listen and hear the music and all. We will be able to accommodate you,” Bernard said.

Organizers have also implemented a clear bag policy for this year’s festival and are working alongside local law enforcement to support safety measures on site.

“They will feel safe. Our sheriff is our best ally,” said Bernard.

The festival begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring live music, crawfish cook-offs and activities scheduled throughout the weekend.

Bernard said the goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere for attendees.

“We definitely want everybody to come out and make some new friends, you know,” Bernard said.

