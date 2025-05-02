Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Brings More Than Just a Good Time

ST. MARTIN PARISH — While the Crawfish Festival is one of Breaux Bridge’s biggest and most beloved celebrations—filled with food, music, and plenty of dancing—it’s more than just a weekend of fun. What many festivalgoers may not realize is the lasting impact the event has on the community.

From new playground equipment to park improvements, funds raised during the festival help enhance public spaces throughout Breaux Bridge.

"What the festival association does help with is when you see playground equipment in this park, when you see the improvements that are made in this park,” said Breaux Bridge Councilman Eddy LeBlanc, who represents District E. “A lot of that money has been contributed to enhance the park, so I would say most of it comes back to the community to make the whole community better.”

While the festival draws crowds for crawfish, music, and good times, LeBlanc says attendees are also fueling something bigger. Each ticket sold, every plate served—it all helps build a better Breaux Bridge.

“The Crawfish Festival is a big part of making our city better for families and for everyone,” he added.

The festival continues to be a key part of community growth, turning a weekend celebration into year-round impact for the people of Breaux Bridge.

