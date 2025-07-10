All lanes reopen on I-10 East after truck breakdown, 4-mile backup remains over Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Traffic remains backed up on I-10 East Wednesday evening even after all lanes reopened on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a disabled tractor-trailer previously blocked the right lane near Mile Marker 121, just past LA 3177. That blockage has now been cleared.

Despite the lanes reopening, congestion continues to stretch about four miles past the original scene of the breakdown. The traffic impacts are affecting eastbound drivers heading from Lafayette toward Baton Rouge.

Drivers should continue to expect delays through the area while congestion clears.