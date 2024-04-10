Watch Now
Breaux Bridge teens help clear tree out of road

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024
  • Early Wednesday morning two Breaux Bridge middle schoolers off from school helped clear a tree on Sawmill Rd.
  • The teens said the tree was blocking both lanes and they helped open up one lane by moving the tree, helping the flow of traffic.
  • St. Martin Parish Sherriff's office reported five trees fell Wedneday morning blocking roads throughout the parish.
