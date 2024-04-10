Breaux Bridge teens help clear tree out of road

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024

Early Wednesday morning two Breaux Bridge middle schoolers off from school helped clear a tree on Sawmill Rd.

The teens said the tree was blocking both lanes and they helped open up one lane by moving the tree, helping the flow of traffic.



St. Martin Parish Sherriff's office reported five trees fell Wedneday morning blocking roads throughout the parish.

