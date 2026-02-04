Black-owned staple Clambeaugh’s marks decades in St. Martinville

ST. MARTIN PARISH — For many in St. Martinville, Clambeaugh’s is more than a place to grab a meal. It is a familiar stop, a long-standing Black-owned business, and a space rooted in tradition, history, and connection. The restaurant has served the community for more than 30 years, carrying forward recipes and values passed down through generations.

Audrey Allen never planned to open a restaurant when she purchased property in St. Martinville in 1995. She originally intended to turn the small home next door into a bed and breakfast. Allen did not realize the neighboring building was part of the purchase until she walked inside.

“When I came into the building, all I could see was, how in the world did I get into this mess that I’m seeing,” Allen said.

The building, which has stood in St. Martinville since 1924, did not look like the future home of a restaurant at first glance. Still, Allen said she felt guided to move forward with the space, believing the unexpected turn carried purpose.

“God makes no mistakes, he knows what he wants his people to do and he guides them if they do this one thing…be obedient,” Allen said.

Originally from Harvey, Louisiana, Allen brought with her the flavors and traditions she learned growing up in New Orleans. “I’ve been cooking since five years old, my dad would put me on a chair and I would stir the pot, this or that,” Allen said.

One of the first dishes Allen ever served at Clambeaugh’s was her meatball stew, a recipe rooted in her New Orleans childhood and influenced by African American cooking traditions passed down through her family. Over time, the restaurant became known not just for its food, but for the atmosphere it created inside its walls.

“I’m gonna tell you this little secret, my main ingredient, I start with love, if I’m not feeling good that day, you ain’t getting that dish,” Allen said.

Although catering now makes up the main focus of the business, Allen wants the space to function as a place where people gather, talk, and connect. She remains outspoken about the importance of being involved beyond the walls of the restaurant and encouraging people to support one another.

“Clambeaugh’s has built a community within a community because the people of the community come here because they feel a part of what’s going on,” Allen said.

Allen said she hopes to remodel sections of the building in the future to create a space where people can gather, share stories, and celebrate heritage and culture. She believes lasting change comes from people taking ownership of the spaces and traditions that matter to them.

“It’s not about me me me, it’s about us, and coming together, as a people to make this a better place that we’re living,” Allen said.

After decades in business, Allen said the future of Clambeaugh’s rests with the people who continue to walk through its doors and support what the restaurant represents.

“The movers and shakers, it’s those people outside, the community, because once they embrace it, it’s never going away,” Allen said.

