UPDATE: Basin Bridge in Butte La Rose reopens following crash

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. Continue to use caution as traffic is still congested.

Both I-10 westbound lanes at mile marker 121 (Butte La Rose) are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Motorists are being diverted onto LA 415 North to US 190 West.

Expect delays in the area. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes as Troopers work to open the roadway.

For more information on routes and road closures, visit www.511la.org.

