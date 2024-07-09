Basin Bridge feedback signs in place, truck speed limit increased to 60

ST. MARTIN PARISH/IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Tuesday that “your speed” feedback signs are now up on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to warn motorists to slow down when traveling too fast. Additionally, the truck speed limit of 55 has increased to 60. Trucks will remain restricted to the right lane only.

DOTD says the signage and speed limit change intends for all vehicles to move consistently, reducing the speed differential.

Speed, crash, and incident-related data will be monitored to determine the effectiveness of the speed limit and feedback signs, according to DOTD.

Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement will continue to issue citations to violators.