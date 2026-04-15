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Additional charges for ex-teacher arrested for indecent behavior with student

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ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The former fifth grade teacher who was arrested for indecent behavior with a student now faces additional charges after another victim was identified.

KATC learned of the arrest of Marisa Noel, 31, Tuesday after a months-long investigation. To read more about her initial arrest and charges, click here. Wednesday, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office shared Noel now faces additional charges, as follows:

  • Indecent behavior with juveniles (10 counts)
  • First degree rape (1 count)
  • Child sexual abuse materials (2 counts)
  • Unlawful communications; Telephones and telecommunications devices; Improper language; Harassment; Penalty (1 count)
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Noel remains incarcerated at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, and a bond has not yet been set for these recent charges. Bond for the previous charges is set at $750,000.