Additional charges for ex-teacher arrested for indecent behavior with student

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The former fifth grade teacher who was arrested for indecent behavior with a student now faces additional charges after another victim was identified.

KATC learned of the arrest of Marisa Noel, 31, Tuesday after a months-long investigation. To read more about her initial arrest and charges, click here. Wednesday, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office shared Noel now faces additional charges, as follows:



Indecent behavior with juveniles (10 counts)

First degree rape (1 count)

Child sexual abuse materials (2 counts)

Unlawful communications; Telephones and telecommunications devices; Improper language; Harassment; Penalty (1 count)

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Noel remains incarcerated at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, and a bond has not yet been set for these recent charges. Bond for the previous charges is set at $750,000.