A look back at Acadiana’s rare snowstorm: One year later

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A rare winter storm swept across Acadiana on January 21, 2025, prompting the National Weather Service in Lake Charles to issue its first-ever blizzard warning. Since 1985, snow has fallen in Lafayette only 23 times, and during this storm, the city recorded nine inches — the second-highest total ever — and experienced its coldest day since 1895.

Residents in Broussard said the snowfall felt almost unbelievable. “Interesting because we never get snow over here, we get the wind with the flurries,” said Kay Smith. Many described it as more like a winter vacation than typical South Louisiana weather.

Shawntel Alleman recalled, “I got up and saw it was snowing like really snowing, I couldn't barely see through the window.” She added, “Never would’ve thunk it. Like here? Really? Like that much snow, it was coming down heavy, real heavy.” The snow brought unexpected moments of fun Alleman remembered, “I made a real snowman, yes I did, I made a real snowman and gave him a scarf and everything.”

The storm also transformed daily life in St. Martinville. “Of course nobody believed that it was really gonna be that much snow cause we always hear about possible snow, and in this area down south, you know we don't get that much snow,” said Mayor Jason Willis. Snow may not have been as dangerous as ice, but it kept people home.

“Snow…is not as bad as the ice; wherever it's freezing and it's a different temperature, but it was pretty much just keeping people in their homes and off of the streets,” he said. “Pretty much the city shuts down, if anything, that’s the effect that it had on us. It closed the city down, it kept people in their homes, but the advantage of that is you got to spend more time with family.”

Willis also noted the dangers as the snow began to melt. “When it starts to melt, that’s the most dangerous part of it, the snow turns into water and then the freezing weather comes and makes it into ice and makes the road really slippery.”

Even a year later, residents say the memories remain vivid. Kay Smith said she wished the snow had been heavier. “I wish we would’ve got more, it would’ve been fun, we could've made another ice snowman,” she said. Alleman echoed that sentiment, noting the thrill of the unexpected. “It would be awesome to be ready for it and know it’s coming like that and know it’s not just going to hit the ground and melt.”

The rare winter storm left a lasting impression across Acadiana, creating moments residents say they still remember fondly, from snow-covered streets to spontaneous snowmen in backyards.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.