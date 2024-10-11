A Look at Post Secondary Opportunity Day in Saint Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The annual Post Secondary Opportunity Day took place at the Saint Martin Parish College and Career Readiness Center, bringing together seniors from the Saint Martin Parish School District.

The event featured representatives from in-state colleges as well as professionals from the healthcare and service industries.

Mary Elizabeth Thibeaux Clay, administrator of the Saint Martin Parish College and Career Readiness Center, says the event is critical in helping students make decisions about their future

“This is a great opportunity that we give our students every year. They get to interact with higher education representatives and industry figures so they can get an idea or a jumpstart on where they'll go after graduation”Clay states.

Students attending the event had the chance to register for college campus tours and apply for internships scheduled to begin in early 2025. Clay further emphasized the importance of this opportunity, noting, “This is a chance for students to explore and get a jumpstart, not only into the educational world but into the work world.”