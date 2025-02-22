A Living Legacy: How Mary Martha Pierre Brings Black History to Life

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Mary Martha Pierre has dedicated over 30 years to sharing the rich history of Black and Creole culture in St. Martinville, using art as a tool for education. Her commitment to preserving and celebrating her heritage was inspired by her mother, the last living person in her family to continue these traditions. As her mother passed away, she imparted a message to Martha: “She told me, she said Martha, I said ‘What, Momma?’ She said, ‘Are you gonna continue doing what you learned? Don’t let our heritage die… pass it on.’”

For the past three decades, Pierre has worked as a tour guide, artist, and storyteller, with her connection to art rooted in her early childhood. “When my grandparents and my mother made all these things, children had to help and the streets were nothing but mud, so when the tractors would do grinding, we had to walk all the way to the highway, sit under a tree, wash our feet in the ditch, and put on our shoes to go to school” Pierre says. She explains that those memories are central to her work, which is deeply intertwined with the stories of her upbringing.

Pierre showcases her art in many forms—hand-stitched quilts, hearth-cooking, and bead mosaic paintings—often dressed in clothing from the early 1900s. Through her work, she brings history to life. As she explains, “This isn’t just St. Martinville history, this is Black history. It’s Black history all over, it’s not nothing I just learned in St. Martinville per se, the history I have is about everybody.” Each piece she creates is a reflection of the broader narrative she is determined to share, from family stories to historical moments that shaped the African American experience.

One of her quilts, for example, honors Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. “The Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman, this quilt shows all the spots that Harriet Tubman stopped until they got to the river, where they got to the river of freedom,” Martha shares.

Pierre’s art has taken her far beyond St. Martinville, with opportunities to travel to many states and even Africa to share her work.“I’ve gotten to travel to many states, even Africa sharing my art, I have some of it documented in the Parish library in St.Martinville”

Pierre considers these achievements a testament to her dedication to preserving and sharing her heritage. One of her proudest accomplishments was being featured in an edition of Lifestyle Magazine. When asked about the recognition, Pierre remains humble, saying, “I never let all that get to me. I’m just a plain old Jane person. If you know, you know, if you don’t know, you don’t know.”

Through her art, Martha Pierre continues to inspire others and educate people about Black history, ensuring that her family’s traditions and stories are passed on for future generations to learn from and appreciate.