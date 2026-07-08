$604 Mega Millions jackpot has Louisiana players dreaming big

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $604 million, excitement is growing in St. Martinville, where a quick stop at a convenience store has many imagining what they would do if they won.

The jackpot, the largest Mega Millions prize offered so far this year, drew plenty of attention at Simmis Mart. Some customers were ready to buy tickets, while others simply enjoyed thinking about the possibilities.

Charlotte Wilson said she has noticed that major lottery jackpots often seem to be won outside Louisiana, but that has not stopped her from hoping.

"When they do hit it's always out of state. It's never in Louisiana in a little small town, but if you do hit and I win!" Wilson said.

The excitement extended beyond customers. Store employee Vicky Williams admitted she would not mind seeing some of the jackpot come her way.

"I need to get some of that. I could use some of that money," Williams said.

Among those purchasing a ticket was Shakina Hart, who said playing the lottery is something she has done before, "I've played it in the past, but never won the Mega Millions, so yes, I'm hoping I'm winning on this," Hart said.

For Wilson, hitting the jackpot would be about more than the money. She already knows exactly how she'd put it to use.

"First of all, I'll buy me a house and a nice car, and I'll take care of the homeless people because they have a lot of those that need somewhere to live who are hungry and homeless," Wilson said.

Hart said her priorities would center on her family, especially her children's education.

"I have one that wants to be a lawyer and one that wants to be a doctor, so the money would definitely help with their school funding and basic care needs," Hart said.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday July 10th. While the odds of winning remain long, the growing jackpot has many people holding onto the same thought: What if their numbers are the ones called?

