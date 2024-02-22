$4 million LA. 321 bridge replacement construction begins

Construction began Wednesday morning for one of three bridges in St. Martin Parish.

According to the DOTD website, the project is a $4.1 million Bridge Replacement Project along LA. 321 from LA. 352 to LA. 347. The project will include the removal of three existing timber bridges, as well as instillation of drainage structures and related work.

According to DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet the three bridges were built in 1966.

Village of Parks Mayor Kevin J. Kately said he’s excited for the bridges but infrastructure in the village had to be addressed prior to construction.

“We had to move our water lines at all three locations of the bridge,” Kately said.

“So that was like $100,000 of unforeseen money that we needed to spend throughout our budget. But we understand they need to improve and their improving the bridges so it was a good thing. When we did our waterlines to in the future if we redo our waterlines gain we already have it installed.”

Kately said he was made aware of the waterline issue nearly a year ago and moved the lines further out.

According to the DOTD website road closure at location one is expected to reopen to traffic in April.

For more information on alternative routes and the project head to the DOTD website.

