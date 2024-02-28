23 fire incidents reported over the weekend in St. Martin Parish

23 fire incidents throughout St. Martin Parish were reported over the span of just a couple days.

St. Martin Parish Fire District Fire Chief Brody Miller said 30 mile winds over the weekend caused fires in Parks, St. Martinville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge and Henderson.

“That were involving debris product, grass that end up spreading to neighboring yards for us having to call out additional personnel throughout,” Miller said. “Some of them even threatened homes."

Various volunteer fire departments throughout the parish worked collectively to put out the fires.

“Due to improper use of burning with the high wind this past weekend and also individuals also burning illegal things that you’re not allowed to burn,” Miller said. “Such as plastic and trash and garbage and things of that nature."

Martin informs the public to take these precautionary steps during strong winds.

“Try not to burn when it is windy and always remember only natural products such as branches, grass, leaves and twigs,” Miller said.

“Also, to assure even barbecues to make sure they’re properly disposed of put them in coals in the trashcan. Part of right now is just people out and about with the good weather we’re having out and about cleaning up their yard.”