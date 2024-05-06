Zydeco musician "Tune" Chevalier has died

Family and friends are mourning of the death of award-winning zydeco legend and artist Chester 'Tune' Chevalier, 81, who passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Arnaudville, surrounded by family and loved ones.

For decades, Mr. Chevalier was a worldwide touring guitarist and band leader for reknown Lafayette zydeco bands The Creole Zydeco Farmers, Fernest & the Thunders, and a short time most recently with The Inner City Rhythm and Blues Band.

Mr. Chevalier enthusiastically brought Creole Zydeco music and Louisiana French culture to all corners of the U.S., Europe, Africa, Canada and Asia.

Funeral arrangements are in progress and targeted for later this week, his family members tell us.