Zydeco legend Joe Citizen remembered: “I know I’ll see him again”

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Zydeco community is mourning the loss of Joe Citizen, a longtime musician, dancer, and cultural advocate who passed away Sunday at the age of 89.

For more than three decades, Citizen brought energy and heart to Louisiana’s Zydeco scene, performing alongside legends like Geno Delafose, Wayne Singleton, Chris Ardoin, Mark Ardoin and many more.

He was also known for his love of Creole culture and the French language, regularly attending the Opelousas Table Française to promote and preserve Louisiana’s heritage.

Wayne Singleton — a Zydeco musician and barber — shared a deep friendship with Citizen. He says their last meeting was a memorable one.

“I probably was the last person that was up close and personal with him in my barber chair,” Singleton said. “It just so happened that I recorded the haircut on my phone.”

The two often met at Singleton’s barbershop, a place filled with laughter, stories, and discussions about their shared culture.

“We talked about so much stuff — Creole culture, the language, the music, the food,” Singleton said. “We had big discussions.”

Citizen wasn’t just a musician — he was a mentor who inspired Singleton and other artists like Mark Ardoin.

“When I wanted to stop playing, he told me, ‘Why would you want to stop? You have two sons who want to play, someone gave you an opportunity,’” Singleton said. “I couldn’t argue with that.”

Mark Ardoin, another well-known Zydeco musician and longtime friend, said Citizen’s influence extended beyond the stage.

“We played a lot of music together in recent years, and I’m just so grateful,” Ardoin said. “He always encouraged my kids — he’d talk to my daughter, who’s nine now, and give her little pointers. He even gave my son Gavin, who’s in the Army, advice on playing the scrubboard, on timing, and just letting it flow. He told them, ‘Don’t overthink it — just have a good time.’”

Ardoin said Citizen’s passing leaves a deep void in the Zydeco community.

“I’m going to miss Mr. Joe,” he said. “He meant a lot to me, my family, and everyone else — just a huge staple in the community.”

Known for his smooth dance moves and infectious smile, Citizen’s presence lit up every dance floor he stepped on.

Singleton says he’ll always cherish the memories they made — especially their last conversation.

“I’m so sad that Mr. Citizen is gone, but I’m happy I got to share a special moment like that with him,” Singleton said. “I know I’ll see him again.”

Funeral services for Joseph Grady Citizen will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM at the church, preceding the service, and a Rosary will be recited at 9:00 AM. Following the service, Joseph will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

According to Williams funeral home, he is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Mrs. Mary Helen Mouton Citizen of Opelousas, LA and his cherished daughter, Charlene Singleton (Michael) of Bellevue, LA.