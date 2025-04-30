Your Name Could Be Part of South City Park’s Future in Opelousas

Big or small—businesses, families, even individuals—could soon have their name on a piece of South City Park.

The Opelousas Downtown Development District is launching a program that includes naming rights—and they’re open to a wide range of contributors.

Renovations at South City Park and Donald Gardner Stadium are still underway, with the overall project carrying a price tag of $7 million.

“We are the actual sponsors of the project, along with the state, the parish, and the city,” said Lena Charles, Chairperson for the Opelousas Downtown Development District. “So we’re all coming together to fund and complete this for the great city of Opelousas.”

But beyond construction costs, Charles says the city also needs funding for ongoing maintenance and staffing to help support events at the park. That’s where the naming rights come in.

“We know that naming rights can help bring in extra funds—not just for maintenance, but also for additional staff the park may need,” Charles explained. Charles says naming rights opportunities will be open at different levels—from major corporate contributors to medium and even smaller donors.

“We want to give people the chance to be part of this project and have their name represented—whether it’s an entrance, a bench, or a larger part of the park,” she said.

As for whether someone could contribute enough to rename the entire park?

“Anything is possible,” Charles said with a smile. The naming rights program is still in its early stages, but planning meetings are already underway.

If you’d like to learn more about how to contribute—or how to get involved with naming rights—click here

