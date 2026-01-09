Woman indicted in shooting death of girlfriend

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Lafayette woman on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the 2025 shooting death of an Opelousas teenager.

According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury indicted Kera Rose Vitatoe on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in the death of 18-year-old Mareya Henry of Opelousas.

KATC A photo of 18-year-old Mareya Henry, the victim in the shooting, displayed during a balloon release.

Investigators say the shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2025, in the 100 block of Hashim Street. Authorities report that Henry was shot twice in the back with a 9mm firearm. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Prosecutors state Vitatoe and Henry were involved in a romantic relationship that had a documented history of violence. Court records indicate Henry had sent a note requesting help prior to the shooting. When Henry’s cousin arrived at the scene, he was reportedly shot in the shoulder by Vitatoe.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life at hard labor under Louisiana law.

Vitatoe is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 22, 2026, in St. Landry Parish.

The case remains under the jurisdiction of the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office.

