Woman hospitalized after shooting near Jefferson and Oak in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening following a shooting near Jefferson and Oak Streets in Opelousas.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire shortly before first responders arrived. A woman was found injured at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

Authorities say they are working to gather more details about what happened. Witnesses in the area are being interviewed, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.