Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Woman hospitalized after shooting near Jefferson and Oak in Opelousas

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire Monday evening; victim taken to hospital as investigation continues
Opelousas Police.PNG
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening following a shooting near Jefferson and Oak Streets in Opelousas.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire shortly before first responders arrived. A woman was found injured at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

Authorities say they are working to gather more details about what happened. Witnesses in the area are being interviewed, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.