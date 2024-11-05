Woman critically injured in Opelousas shooting; one in custody

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on November 5, 2024, officers responded to a report of a woman arriving at Opelousas General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently listed in critical condition, as maintained by Opelousas Police.

Responding officers established that the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Kim Drive, about 15 minutes before the hospital report. A suspect was taken into custody; however, the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities say.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.