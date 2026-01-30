Winter storm could lead to higher utility bills for Louisiana customers

ACADIANA, La. — The recent winter storm sweeping across the country and reaching parts of the South is leaving behind more than icy roads and cold temperatures — it could also bring higher utility bills for Louisiana residents.

Some customers are already feeling the impact.

“It is going up a little bit in my utility bill,” said Troy Wells, an Opelousas resident.

Wells says he normally pays around $100 a month for electricity, but this month his bill jumped.

“I’m paying about $50 more than I did last month,” he said.

Utility providers say increases like this are common during extreme cold weather.

“In the winter, we often see a big spike because it takes about three times more electricity to heat a home than it does to cool it,” said Mary Laurent with Slemco

Laurent says cold snaps often drive up energy use, but customers can take steps to reduce costs, such as lowering thermostat settings, wearing warmer clothing indoors, and using blankets.

While some residents are seeing higher electric bills, others say their natural gas costs are rising.

“My light bill went down, but my gas bill went up $145,” said Emma Williams.

Cleco says winter storms can also drive up fuel costs, which are passed directly to customers based on market conditions. The company says customers could begin seeing the impact of Winter Storm Fern on their bills as early as March 2026, though the exact increase is still unknown.

Fuel costs appear on bills as a line item called the “Fuel Charge” and are typically billed about two months after expenses are incurred.

Assistance programs available

Both Cleco and SLEMCO say they offer programs to help customers who may struggle to pay higher utility bills.

SLEMCO

Lights On Program

Supported by Catholic Charities of Acadiana

Provides financial assistance to eligible customers when funds are available

Cleco

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Helps eligible low-income households with heating and cooling costs

Includes bill payment and energy crisis assistance

Administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and local Community Action Agencies

Cleco Alternative Rate for Electricity (CARE)

Offers a 25% discount on the fuel portion of electric bills for eligible customers

Budget Billing

Spreads energy costs evenly over 12 months to reduce seasonal spikes

Power Wise Energy Efficiency Program

Provides free home energy assessments and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades

Slemco also encourages customers concerned about affordability to contact their utility provider early to explore payment options and assistance programs. These services are available across Acadiana.

Despite the rising costs, some residents say they are grateful they can manage the increase.

“I just thank God because I have a great job and I can afford to pay the bill,” Williams said.

