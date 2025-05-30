Who is Justin Miller, the man accused of hitting St. Landry Parish deputy during drug sting?

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Authorities are still searching for 27-year-old Justin Miller, the man accused of striking a St. Landry Parish deputy with his car during an undercover drug operation earlier this week.

KATC has uncovered Miller’s criminal history, which includes previous arrests involving firearms and narcotics.

According to court records, Miller has an outstanding bench warrant connected to a 2022 traffic stop. During that incident, he was booked on multiple charges, including:

One count of distribution and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute

One count of illegal carrying of a weapon

Several other related offenses

Miller was scheduled to be arraigned on April 13, 2023, but failed to appear in court, which triggered the issuance of the bench warrant.

Now, in addition to his prior charges, Miller is facing even more serious allegations after reportedly hitting a deputy with his vehicle during the sting operation.

“He’s looking at attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and battery, illegal drug possession, illegal possession of a weapon, and child endangerment,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “If he still has a weapon on him, that’s another count.”

The deputy who was injured remains in the hospital and may require surgery, according to the Sheriff.

Authorities continue to search for Miller and are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

