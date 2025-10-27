Where We Live: Celebrating Opelousas neighborhoods through photography

ST. LANDRY PARISH — As the golden hour settled over Opelousas on Sunday afternoon, neighbors took to the streets with cameras and phones in hand—capturing the soul of their city, one snap at a time.

From front yards filled with Halloween décor to historic homes and corner stores, residents turned an ordinary Sunday stroll into a celebration of community and creativity. It was all part of the “Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods”project, hosted by the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center.

The museum held a Community Photography Walk across town, encouraging residents to explore the beauty and spirit that make up the city’s unique neighborhoods.

“Every neighborhood has people within it that have stories—and those stories need to be told,” one participant said Michelle Colligan, lead project director.

Opelousas native Perry Fontenot III brought his kids along for the experience, using the event as a way to teach them about their hometown’s history.

“Opelousas is the third oldest city in the state of Louisiana,” Fontenot said. “It’s important to teach your kids the history. We walk through each neighborhood so they know the significance of where they live.”

The best part—organizers say—you don’t have to be a professional photographer to take part. All it takes is a camera or a phone and an appreciation for the everyday beauty that makes Opelousas home.

Photos submitted from the event may later be featured in the upcoming Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods exhibit at the museum.

