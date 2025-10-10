What's Your Story: Mr. Excitement

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Patrick Henry spends his weekdays caring for others and his weekends electrifying audiences — a balance that’s earned him the nickname “Mr. Excitement.”

“First off work for the state, I've been taking care of senior citizens making sure everything is right for like 23 years, and on the weekends, I do the music thing,” Henry said.

For more than 30 years, Henry has been bringing energy, heart, and soul to Louisiana’s stages. When he’s not driving seniors to and from an adult day healthcare center, he’s performing alongside his band, keeping crowds on their feet.

“This is the wall of fame for Patrick Henry right here,” he said, proudly pointing to a collection of plaques, photos, and memories.

He showed off his wall filled with awards — achievements that span decades of dedication.

“And you know what, when you think it’s all said and finished — now this is awards I don’t even talk about! follow me to the next room,” Henry said with a laugh.

Henry’s impact extends beyond the stage. He’s been honored with his own commemorative days in recognition of his music and community involvement.

“August the 8th the Patrick Henry day in Grand Coteau, November 26, the Patrick Henry day in sunset,” he said. Before he was captivating crowds with the Liberation Band, Henry was simply a dancer. But a friend once gave him advice that changed his life.

“He told me, he said you would last longer if you could sing. I said manIi can’t sing. He said go back home and sing mary had a little lamb till you get the voice right,” Henry recalled.

Since 1979, Henry has followed that advice — taking inspiration from music legends like James Brown and Otis Redding.

When he’s not performing, Henry continues to serve his community through his work with seniors, driving them safely each day.

“Today it’s them, tomorrow it could be us,” he said, reflecting on his decades of service.

That compassion carries into his performances, where his charisma earned him the name that’s stuck for decades.

“He said Patrick, you cold man, but listen — your name ain’t Patrick no more. It's Mr. Excitement!” Henry said.

Whether he’s behind the wheel or behind a microphone, Patrick Henry lives up to the title. His story is one of dedication, rhythm, and heart — a man who brings excitement wherever he goes.

