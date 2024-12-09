Whats Your Story: Meeting Mr. Universe

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Located in Leonville, Louisiana, a small white building with a large sign that reads "Home of Mr. Universe" holds more than meets the eye. Inside, Classic Anatomy Gym, owned by Steve Speyrer, is a throwback to the golden era of bodybuilding in the 1980s, complete with vintage posters of fitness legends and an atmosphere that encourages serious exercise.

Speyrer’s philosophy is simple: “I can’t turn a chihuahua into a Pitbull, but I can make you a Pitbull among chihuahuas.” This mindset has guided his career, which includes owning the gym since 1989 and winning the International Mr. Universe competition in 2018 at the age of 52.

Speyrer’s journey into bodybuilding began when he was just 10 years old. He remembers seeing a magazine cover featuring a bodybuilder, which left a lasting impression on him. “This is what started it all,” Speyrer said, recalling the moment. “I saw a real human being and thought, ‘I want to be a superhero.’” From then on, bodybuilding became his driving passion.

Despite encountering skepticism and even discouragement from others, including a teacher in high school who gave him an F for his business course project on becoming a bodybuilder, Speyrer remained committed to his vision.

“I had pictures and everything about how I was going to be a bodybuilder, Mr. Universe, and train people,” he said. “The teacher didn’t understand. She thought it was unrealistic.”

Instead of being discouraged by those early obstacles, Speyrer found support in the local fitness community. “When I moved to another club, the members would follow me to get guidance,” he explained. “I looked around the weight room one day and realized there were enough serious people here that I could help. I thought, ‘I could open my own little club.’” This vision became a reality when he opened Classic Anatomy Gym in 1989, offering a space where people could pursue their fitness goals with guidance from someone who truly understood their aspirations.

Over the years, Speyrer’s gym grew in both size and influence. However, it was his victory at the International Mr. Universe competition in 2018 at the age of 52 that solidified his status as a prominent figure in bodybuilding.

“The crowd responded, and the young guys were like, ‘Man! How old are you, and you look like that?!?’” he said. “And I said, ‘The thing is, I look like this year-round. I don’t train for a competition; I train because I love it, every meal is a diet every day is a workout.’”

Now, at 58, Speyrer shows no signs of slowing down. He believes that his healthy lifestyle is his personal “fountain of youth.” “If you take care of yourself, you don’t have to be super extreme,when it’s time to eat, eat right. When it’s time to work out, work out. Then live your life.” For Speyrer, bodybuilding is not just a sport or a goal—it’s a lifelong commitment to health and well-being that he has maintained for decades.