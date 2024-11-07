What’s Your Story: From Shipyards to Fiddle Strings

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Tom Pierce, the owner of Tom's Fiddle and Bow in Arnaudville Louisiana, runs a business rooted in a deep love for fiddles and the music. "At the basis of it, I have a shop where I repair instruments, I buy them, I sell them, repair them and that’s basically my story right now,” Pierce says, reflecting on his work. However, his path to becoming a fiddle repairman and shop owner wasn’t a straightforward one.

Before finding his place in the world of fiddles, Pierce was living in Maine and working at a shipyard. A move to Louisiana came only after a conversation with his wife,. "I never had any inclination about moving to Louisiana," Pierce admits. "When my wife and I got together, she said ‘I want to move to Louisiana,’ and I told her if you wait till I retire, I’ll go with you." His wife took him up on the offer, and soon, the couple made the leap to a new life in the South.

It was there that Pierce's fascination with music, which had always been a part of his life, began to evolve, "I started going to bluegrass festivals and folk festivals and I just fell in love with the fiddle," Pierce says.

Soon after settling in Louisiana, Pierce began hosting monthly jam sessions at his shop for local musicians to come together and share Cajun songs. His monthly gatherings not only helped nurture local talent but also allowed Pierce to actively participate in the music scene.

"I play guitar a little bit and especially the fiddle, and I’m just happy being around musicians," Pierce shares. The jam sessions became a place where musicians could connect and share their love of music, all within the walls of his shop.

Pierce explains that for him, it’s more than just a job; it’s a way to give back to the musicians he admires. "You know, I think I stay in business because I love it so much," he says. His personal mantra is simple: “I make every fiddle play if it comes in here whether they want to hang it on their wall or not, and so far, I’ve made good on that.” Pierce’s dedication to his work ensures that every instrument that passes through his hands is tuned, restored, and ready for its next chapter.

Despite the demands of his business, Pierce has no plans to step away from his passion. "I’m going to keep doing it, until I don’t like doing it anymore, and that’s probably when they’re going to bury me," he laughs.

“As long as I’m giving back and being of service, I think that’s what I’m here for,” Pierce says. For him, fiddle repair is not just a livelihood, but a lifelong commitment to the music that has shaped his life.