What's Your Story? Cooking Up Passion and Purpose

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Darla "Ddee" Hardy Breaux, the owner of DDee’s Cafe in Sunset, Louisiana, shares the story behind her lifelong passion for cooking, describing it as an integral part of her life for as long as she can remember.

She recalls growing up in a large family where cooking was a constant activity. “With so many kids, it pretty much felt like I was always running a restaurant. My whole family comes from a background of amazing cooks,” Breaux explained. She notes that food and cooking were central to their family life, with all her siblings involved in the kitchen. “Everything we did was always surrounded by food and cooking. All my siblings cooked, we always had kids over at my house, so I was constantly cooking,” she shares.

Breaux's love for cooking also has deep roots in her family history. Her grandparents owned a grocery store in Carencro, Louisiana, for over 40 years, where she was first exposed to the joys of cooking. “I remember standing on a gumbo pot, stirring her roux at like 8 or 9 years old. You know, the fact that they made their own boudin and cracklins in their little outdoor area was just so amazing,” she reflects.

However, shortly after opening her own establishment, Breaux faced a profound personal loss that changed her relationship with cooking. “That year, my husband fell ill and ended up passing away”. She explains, “I just didn’t want to be dependent on anyone else, or feel sorry for myself. I knew I had to pick myself up by the bootstraps and do what I had to do.”

Through this challenging time, Breaux discovered that it wasn't just the act of cooking that brought her fulfillment, but sharing her food with others. “The greatest thing you can do for somebody is feed them. I just love seeing that smile on their face.” Breaux believes that finding one’s passion is a rare gift. “People go through their whole life not realizing what their calling is, what their passion is. But when you find it, it’s just amazing,” Breaux says.

