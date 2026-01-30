What’s your story: A lifetime of service

ST. LANDRY PARISH — At 97 years old, Martin Roy still reports to the same car dealership his father started, guided by values he says have shaped nearly eight decades of work and service. “I have three responsibilities, my first is God, my second is my family and the third is my business,” Roy said.

Roy Motors began as a family operation when Roy’s father opened the dealership. Roy joined the business in 1948, just weeks after finishing college, stepping into a role that would define the next 78 years of his life.“I was a senior in college, I was going to graduate in May and I came into the business in June of 1948,” Roy said.

As a young boy, Roy helped wherever he could, learning general car work while absorbing lessons that would guide him through moments of responsibility and transition.

“My mother always instilled in me, always do the best that you can,” Roy said.

When his father passed, Roy assumed leadership of the dealership, a moment he recalls as both intimidating and formative.“I was scared, but I was confident,” Roy said. His sense of responsibility extended beyond the dealership and into public service. In 1960, he joined the St. Landry Parish School Board, where he served for 24 years. In 1982, Roy became president of the Louisiana School Boards Association, expanding his impact at the state level.

“I thought the most important thing was being involved, you can’t sit back if you’re gonna do something, you gotta be involved,” Roy said, and at Roy Motors, he says success has never been measured by sales totals but by service to customers and community.

“People ask me sometimes, ‘well how many cars you sell?’ I say I don’t sell any — all I do is help people get what they want,” Roy said.

Roy has since captured his life story in a book focused on family and legacy, ensuring future generations understand where they come from and what matters most, “I did it for my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren,” Roy explained.

After nearly eight decades at the same dealership, Roy says the principles that guide him remain unchanged; “being involved is one thing, but being involved and helping people is the best thing.”

