What’s Your Story: A fresh start back in time

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Inside a shop called Back in Time in Opelousas, antiques cover every corner — each piece with its own history. Behind the counter is Wanda Juneau, whose own story is just as layered as the collections that fill the room.

“Are you into old things? I am. I’m a collector for many years, but at this point in my life, I don't even wanna go to an antique shop ‘cause I might buy something,” she said with a laugh.

Juneau was born and raised in Bunkie, where her love for cooking and collecting first took root. “I just always liked to cook and cook different things, and I did as a young teenager. My mom worked, my father worked, they had their own business,” she said.

After graduating high school, she married and stepped away from work for a time before beginning a career in banking. “I got married right out of high school and didn't work in the beginning. Then went to work at the bank,” Juneau said.

She spent more than a decade in banking until the branch she worked for closed, forcing her to reevaluate her path. That decision led her to Opelousas, where she never imagined she would start her own business. “When I came here to Opelousas, I didn't come here with intentions of opening my own business. I did not. I just... I guess I just got bored of everyday life and I wanted to do something that kept me interested,” she said.

Back in Time became that fresh start — a place where Juneau could merge her passion for antiques with her love of cooking. Alongside the vintage pieces stacked throughout the shop, she is known for dishing up original soups and salads, creating a space that feels both nostalgic and new.

“Whatever I wake up in the morning feeling is what I wanna do,” she said.

For Juneau, though, the store is less about antiques or recipes and more about the people who walk through the door. “The main thing I’ve enjoyed are the people. Somebody told me one day, she said, ‘I really can’t afford to go right now.’ I said, ‘Well then come and get a glass of water. Just stop by,’” Juneau recalled.

To her, Back in Time is not just a business but a reflection of purpose and faith. “I think God puts us where we need to be, and he put me here,” she said.

