We See You": Protesters rally in Basile to demand justice for detained immigrants

BASILE — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the ICE-contracted detention facility in Basile this week, demanding freedom, dignity, and justice for detained immigrants—many of whom have been held far from their families and legal support.

The protest was part of the Justice Journey, a multi-state movement that brought together service workers, immigrants, union leaders, civil rights organizations, and faith groups. The journey culminated in Louisiana, where advocates say immigrant detention and incarceration have become deeply entrenched in the region’s economy.

“We’re here to stand up for immigrants and working people,” said one protester.

“We are in a moral emergency,” said Rev. Dr. Sandra Gold, Political Director for Faith in Action. “When our union siblings are under attack, we fight back.”

The crowd chanted in unison—“We see you, we see you!”—directed at those inside the facility. Demonstrators aimed to send a message to detainees that they are not forgotten.

“It’s important for those inside to know they’re not alone,” said Mich Gonzalez, a transgender movement lawyer and founder of Sanctuary of the South, a justice and legal support group.

“These detention centers are built far away from loved ones and legal counsel—to disappear people. We’re here to say we see them, we care, and we’re fighting for them.”

Gonzalez was at the rally to advocate for his friend, Arely Wesley, a Honduran trans woman, human rights activist, and current detainee at the Basile facility.

“She’s my trans sister. She’s HIV-positive and was supposed to be screened for cancer—that still hasn’t happened. I worry about her health every single day,” he said. “My message for Arely is: I love you. You’re my hero. And I won’t stop fighting until you’re home with us.”

The ACLU of Louisiana also participated in the rally, raising concerns about due process violations and lack of access to legal representation for immigrants in detention.

“People inside have a right to their day in court and to make their legal claims,” said Anu Joshi with the ACLU. “This administration is violating people’s rights left and right—and we must demand accountability.”

The Justice Journey will continue Tuesday with a mass march and rally in New Orleans at the corner of Convention Center Blvd and Poydras Street (Spanish Plaza) and will end at Lafayette Square in downtown New Orleans.

