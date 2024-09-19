"We need help": Grand Coteau fire chief calls for more volunteer firefighters

GRAND COTEAU — Fire Chief Riley Grisham is more than just a typical firefighter; he volunteers to put out fires daily and answers your calls when you are in need, but volunteering is a position he's struggling to fill here at the Grand Coteau Fire Department, but Grisham says it is a job that goes beyond just putting out fires; it's a brotherhood coming together to saves lives.

Firefighting can be challenging, chasing fires daily and putting them out, but imagine doing it without pay. It's a job fire chief Riley Grisham knows all too well.

"And just being there to help people in the worst moments of their lives; I am just passionate about the fire service," said Grisham.

Grisham has been doing it for quite some time.

"I started my volunteer career in the fire department in 2012, and I became a career firefighter in 2015. It feels like I started yesterday," said Grisham.

But the dream started ever since he was kid and it stuck with him ever since

"I remember helping my Aunt when they had wildfires up north, and we were helping her move some stuff just in case the fire got close to her home, and that's what led me to join as a junior firefighter," said Grisham.

Today, Grisham volunteers for the Sunset Fire Department and works part-time here in Grand Coteau, which is struggling a bit when it comes to manpower.

"We can't afford full-time people, so we can only have part-time people here some weekdays during business hours. We need volunteers to help mend the gap whenever we don't have somebody on duty," said Grisham.

Right now, the fire department has only four working volunteers and six part-timers. A sign hangs in front of the office advertising for volunteer firefighters, indicating the need for more personnel.

"Because we're so short on crew, we must call more agencies out of St.Landry Parish fire, Arnaudville, Carencro fire department and we frequently call them for help," said Grisham.

He prays the department can get the help it needs which is around four more extra volunteers but whoever decides to pinch in to help, Grishma believes they won't regret it.

"Being a volunteer firefighter is being bigger than yourself. It's a way that you can guarantee that you'll have a positive impact on the community and everyone around you. Everyone that calls for help, we are there to help them, and it is a commitment but its a rewarding commitment," said Grisham.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, you can click here.