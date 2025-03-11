Washington’s new steel plant nears completion, set to open early summer

WASHINGTON — A new $13 million industrial coating plant is set to open in Washington, a town of just over 1,100 residents. Local officials and business owners anticipate a major economic boost as Southland Industrial Coatings brings jobs and investment to the area.

The 109-acre facility, currently under construction, will specialize in metalizing, sandblasting, painting, and fireproofing steel poles for the utility and renewable energy industries. Once completed, it will feature nine new office spaces, an 80,000-square-foot main shop, and two additional blast buildings. The plant is expected to officially open on June 1, 2025.

Mayor Dwight Landreneau expects the plant to fuel population growth after the Louisiana Economic Development announced its plans.

"I think this will help grow our town, keep people here, and even attract new residents to Washington," Landreneau said.

According to Bill Rodier, CEO of St. Landry Economic Development, the project is already making a difference.

"This project is bringing about 180 temporary construction jobs," Rodier said. "Once fully operational, it will have a significant impact on the town—reaching across St. Landry Parish."

The plant is expected to create 120 permanent jobs, with an estimated 180 additional indirect jobs supporting local businesses and services.

For residents and job seekers, there’s even more good news—the starting salary at the facility will be $53,000 per year.

To help fill positions, the town of Washington and Southland Industrial Coatings are planning a job fair, though an official date has not yet been set.

Randy Roth, Chief Strategy Officer for Southland Industrial Coatings, says the plant will also support a liquid natural gas project in Lake Charles and similar developments nationwide.

For more information on the company and job opportunities, click here .