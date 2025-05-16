Washington Elementary awarded free books thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Students at Washington Elementary received a surprise that sparked big smiles and even bigger imaginations—a summer-themed Scholastic Book Fair, made possible by the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign.

Each of the school’s 123 students was able to select five brand new books to build their own personal library—giving them a total of 615 books to take home and read over the summer.

Stacks of colorful books lined tables in the school gym, where students browsed titles, flipped through pages and shared their favorites with friends.

“I was so excited because I let them know they were going to get five free books,” Shayle Pandja, a district literacy coach said. “Some of them had really big smiles on their faces.”

Fourth grader Zowie Carroll was thrilled to pick out titles from her favorite series.

“I like the ‘I Survive’ books because it brings me into another world... and it’s pretty cool,” she said. “If the book is interesting enough, it captures your attention and makes you feel like you’re really there.”

Her brother, Kaysen, added that the summer is the perfect time to stay sharp.

“You’ll be reading throughout the school year, so you might as well practice during the summer to get it down pat,” he said.

The event also featured fun literacy activities, designed not just to entertain but to build skills and confidence.

According to Pandja, the impact of the program goes far beyond the classroom.

“Children in this community don’t always receive the resources other communities have, so getting these five books—free of charge—means so much,” Pandja said. “If you give them something they enjoy reading, they do well. But if they’re not into it, they don’t do as well.”

The initiative is part of a national campaign by the Scripps Howard Fund, which focuses on improving childhood literacy by putting books into the hands of students in under-resourced communities.

While the celebration was joyful, it was paired with bittersweet news—Washington Elementary is set to close at the end of the school year.

“It’s bittersweet, definitely,” Pandja said.

“We’re just trying to stay focused, and I’m trying to keep the kids focused. Change is inevitable—we’re just moving forward and seeing what God has for us in this next chapter," said school Principal Kyle Sylvester.

